Campers create their own healthy snack in a food art program while learning about the importance of making healthy food choices as part of the Summer Day Camp in the Park program sponsored by the Healthy LaSalle! initiative funded through The Rapides Foundation. Photo by Karol Osborne/LSU AgCenter
With three active living sessions each day of the Summer Day Camp in the Park program, campers learn that exercise and fitness can be fun. Children enjoy cooling off in the splash pad at the Jena Town Park, one of six camp sites in LaSalle Parish participating in the camping program. Photo by Karol Osborne/LSU AgCenter
Healthy living is focus of LaSalle Parish day camp program
Sun, 07/09/2017 - 8:53am Myra Miller