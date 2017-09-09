LSU AgCenter Associate Vice President for Youth Development Mark Tassin (far left) and AgCenter Youth Development Department Head Janet Fox (far right) presented outstanding service awards to members of the Louisiana Association of Extension 4-H Agents at the annual meeting in Vidalia. The recipients, starting second from left, were AgCenter extension agents Chris Pearce, of Sabine Parish; Hannah Duvall, of St. Martin Parish; Beth Putnam, of Washington Parish; Ashley Powell, of Catahoula Parish; and Jeannie Crnkovic, of Bossier Parish.

Louisiana 4-H association recognizes outstanding agents

Sat, 09/09/2017 - 8:42am Myra Miller

