Members of NAUW-Eunice Branch celebrated Women In History with a program honoring those women who have contributed to events in the community. Seated, from left, are Ardessie Francois, Dorothy Fruge, Rose Guillory, Cecilia Lemelle, Elizabeth Guillory and Asia Semien. In back from left, are Chiquita Thomas, Carolyn Baldwin, program chairperson; Denise Antoine, president; Philomena Bernard, Parveen Kaur, Shelsy Williams and Patricia Harrison. (Submitted Photo)

NAUW Eunice celebrates Women in History

Wed, 03/29/2017 - 4:10pm Myra Miller

