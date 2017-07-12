David Crader, with VFW Post 8971, left, Alvin Wilson, with VFW Post; and city councilman Marion “Nootsie” Sattler, stand at attention, as a new flag is raised at the Eunice Community Nature Trail. New flag, flag-raising ceremony at Eunice Community Nature Trail Wed, 07/12/2017 - 2:01pm Myra Miller PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news from The Eunice News. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today! Read more about New flag, flag-raising ceremony at Eunice Community Nature Trail