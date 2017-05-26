The Distinguished Service Award for 2017 St. Edmund High graduating class went to Jacque Richard.

Mr. and Miss SEH was named during the St. Edmund senior awards night. Ben Vidrine is Mr. SEH and Mallory Allain is Miss SEH. (Photos Submitted)

Scholarships given during St. Edmund High Senior class night

Fri, 05/26/2017 - 1:14pm Myra Miller

