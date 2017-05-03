Eunice High School named its Senior Hall of Fame during the annual Academic Excellence Program held April 28. They are, seated, from left, Katlyn Joubert, Kelsey Courville, Kamryn Miller, Jyhreh Johnson, Samantha Prudhomme, and Destiny LaFleur. Standing, in back, from left, are Lyric Kennedy, Cameron Fontenot, David Middlerooks, Georrein Dupre, Richard Newman and Elise Velez.
Senior Hall of Fame, ACE Letterman, Valedictorians, Salutatorian named at EHS Academic Excellence program
Wed, 05/03/2017 - 1:42pm Myra Miller