St. Edmund pet costume and parade

The fifth grade classes at St. Edmund recently held a Pet Costume Contest and Parade to help raise funds for the school and the St. Landry Parish Animal Control and Rescue Unit. Winners of the contest were named, from left, funniest pet costume, Sassy, the rabbit, escorted by JonMichael Brown, scariest pet costume, Duke, dressed as a dragon, escorted by John Patrick Fruge, and most original, Biscuit, as Donald Trump, escorted by Jillian Devillier. (Submitted Photo)