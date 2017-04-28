Such Fun group enjoy and depict an era movie

The Such Fun group of women dress in the 1930s era to depict the movie “O Brother Where Art Thou?”. A picture show movie was held at the home of Pam and Danny Koch of Eunice. In front, from left, are Janice Stout, Irene Sattler, Faye Odom, Sue Caswell, Ginny Dischler, Elaine Deshotels, and Debbie Miller. In back, from left, are Cecile Duplechain, Martha Guempel, Debbie Leonards, Brenda Francois, Wyonna Young, Sheila Rheams, Pam Joubert, Chris Duplechin, Connie Hanna, Dale Ward, Izetta Darbonne, Claire Smith, Cynthia Tanner, Peggy Reeves and Pam Koch. (Submitted photo)