Top AR students at East Elementary

East Elementary students were honored with Accelerated Reading ribbons, and certificates at the end of the fourth quarter of school term. Seated, from left, are Kenleigh Johnson, first grader; Riley Poullard, second grader; Alaya Joubert, second grader; Rickey Fontenot, third-grader; Marquis Hooker, third grader; and Anna Oubre, third grader. In back, from left, are Riley Matte, third-grader; Jayanna Mascaro, Ashton Stelly, Jaylee Randall, Gabriel Duplechain, Bryan Allen, Brycen Burnett and Xavier Hebert, all fourth-graders. Not pictured is Gracie Allen, fourth grader.