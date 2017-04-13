VFW Post 8971 honors Americanism Essay winners

Eunice elementary students participated in the VFW sponsored Americanism essay contest. Winners were honored during a Wednesday evening banquet. Seated, in front, from left, are Kaleb Clark, London Davy and Desiree Arceneaux. In back, from left, are Roger Veillon, quartermaster; Briley Leger, Bernita Briscoe, auxiliary, Cayli Lemelle, and Terry Matte, commander. (Photos by Myra Miller)