Eunice elementary students participated in the VFW sponsored Americanism essay contest. Winners were honored during a Wednesday evening banquet. Seated, in front, from left, are Kaleb Clark, London Davy and Desiree Arceneaux. In back, from left, are Roger Veillon, quartermaster; Briley Leger, Bernita Briscoe, auxiliary, Cayli Lemelle, and Terry Matte, commander. (Photos by Myra Miller)

The VFW Americanism essay contest winners were named Wednesday evening at an annual awards banquet. Seated, from left, are Steven Brown, Donald Babino III, and Brooklyn Clavier. Back, left, are Roger Veillon, Bernita Briscoe, McKenzie Smith, Harlie Leger, Kaleb George and Terry Matte.

Eunice high school students were awarded and honored for their written and audio Americanism essays sponsored by The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 8971 and Ladies Auxiliary Wednesday evening. Seated, from left, are Jyhreh Johnson, Abigail Miller, and Kathryn Leger. Back, left, Veillon, Briscoe and Matte.

East Elementary students won awards, trophies and cash for their written Americanism essays sponsored by Ladies Auxiliary and VFW Post 8971. From left, are, Cayli Lemelle, Kaleb Clark, Principal Gina LaGrange, Briley Leger, Brooklyn Clavier, London Davy, Desiree Arceneaux and Donald Babino III

VFW Post 8971 honors Americanism Essay winners

Thu, 04/13/2017 - 3:21pm Myra Miller

