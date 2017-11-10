A Walk for a Cure at Highland Elementary

Highland Elementary’s students participated in a Walk for the Cure on Oct. 30. Bonnie Ventress, a first grade teacher, a breast cancer survivor, was honored. Ventress was also a judge of a poster and hat decorating contests. Kandace Vallot’s first grade class won the poster contest. Contest winners are, In front, from left, Ma’laysia Green, Kelani Sittig, Matthew Seaux, LaKendrick Frank, Harley Seaux, Fernanda Guerrero, Jordan Reed and Zayden Manuel. In back, from left, are Emily Peterson, Vickie Tran, La’Keveon Blanchard, Elijah Lejeune, Alijah Thomas, Adaya Batiste, Riley Glasscock, Kayla Butler, Jayson Savoy, Ty’reyun Brown, Alecia Bartie, Khloe Batiste and Marrissa Seraile. In back are Vallot, left; and Ventress. (Submitted Photo)