Bishop releases Good Friday message

Bishop Douglas Deshotel of the Lafayette Diocese released the following Good Friday message.

Hello everyone, today, Good Friday is observed all over the world by Christians, who recall the momentous event of Jesus being tried, suffering and dying on the cross for the salvation of the world. It is in a way a somber day, a day in which many people have off from work to think about and ponder this great action in the history of the human race. That God entered into our world and offered himself out of love for us in this complete self giving for the redemption of the world and the forgiveness of all sins of all times.

But today is not just remembering a historical fact that occurred many years ago. It’s a way for us to rededicate ourselves to our Christian faith, realizing that this instrument, the cross, once a symbol of shame and degradation has been changed into a sign of victory. For through his death our Lord conquered sin and death. And rose again on the third day. And promises all of us who imitate him in following him in carrying the cross. In suffering in death as we do in this world. We shall also be victorious over death and over sin.

God bless you and may you have a very fruitful and holy Good Friday.