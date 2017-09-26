Chataignier council proposes four new ordinances to give pay raises

Proposed ordinances that would increase the pay for mayor, board of aldermen, clerk, and village administrator received the votes necessary to advance to the next stage of the adoption process at the monthly meeting of the Chataignier Village Council Monday night.

The ordinance proposals arose from Councilwoman Debra Fontenot questioning if the mayor and the council followed the correct procedure when they approved the pay raises at the July meeting.

“I actually got into contact with (Louisiana Municipal Association), and the only thing that the village didn’t do as far as procedure wise was to pass an ordinance to go along with the pay increases,” said Mayor Jackie Malveaux Thomas. “Everything else was actually done in accordance with procedures. We did discuss the raises in the budget meeting that was held on June 29, and on July 17 we actually held the meeting for the salary increases.”

By a vote of 3-2, the council voted to approve the proposed ordinances. A public hearing will be scheduled before the next monthly meeting of the council on October 16, 2017. The council at the same meeting will then vote to adopt the ordinances.

Mayor Thomas read the proposed ordinances which will increase the pay for mayor from $300.00 per month to $600.00, board of aldermen from $100.00 per month to $150.00, clerk from $900.00 per month to $1,300.00, village administrator from $600.00 per month to $900.00, and police officer from $245.00 per month to $400.00.

Newly hired Laken Fontenot reported to the council that the village collected $677.98 in parish sales taxes and that the total amount was put into the general fund. “The total amount was deposited into the general fund and will not be disbursed into the street and drainage and recreational funds,” she reported. “The reason for this is because, according to our village’s CPA, we can now consolidate all monies into one account which will be our general fund. We will pay all bills starting this month from the general fund.”

In other business, the board:

• approved City Administrator Gail McDavid to take care of the sewer issues on Hwy 95.

• accepted the resignation of village clerk Amy Fontenot.

• and approved the hiring of Laken Fontenot as village clerk.