Crowley Chamber of Commerce recognized

Along with the Broussard Chamber and One Acadiana, the Crowley Chamber of Commerce played host to the Louisiana Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives Conference (LACCE) in Lafayette.

The group of nearly 100 chamber executives, their employees, and board members convened for a three-day event consisting of professional development and networking. The group held sessions focusing on marketing, strategic planning and policy development leading up to keynote speaker, Kyle Sexton, an award-winning marketing strategist.

As part of the conference, awards were presented to three organizations for Chamber of the Year as well as those receiving accreditation. The Broussard Chamber won the Small Chamber of the year, the Ascension Chamber took the honor of Medium Chamber of the Year and East St. Tammany West won the Large Chamber category.

The Crowley Chamber of Commerce received full accreditation during the LACCE conference. To earn the accreditation, the Crowley Chamber earned an excellent rating in the areas of Organizational Competency, Service Intent & Capacity, Professional Administration, Financial Management, and Marketing/Public Relations. The 25-point application was reviewed by select industry professionals across the U.S.

“It’s nothing new that we set a high standard for operation at the Crowley Chamber of Commerce,”said Thibodeaux. “However, earning this accreditation validates our efforts are consistent with Chamber industry standards. The application process was enlightening and helped us place a strong evaluation on our operations and programming. In short, it revealed that we are operating exactly as a Chamber of Commerce should in serving our members and community.”

The mission of the Louisiana Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives is to promote the improvement of management skills, techniques and proficiency of Chamber Executives, to encourage the training of present and prospective executives, and to act as a clearinghouse for the dissemination of improved methods, practices, and plans for administration of such organizations.