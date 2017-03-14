Dept. of Justice meet citizens, officials on investigative holds

U.S. Department of Justice’s Civil Rights Division attorneys Seth Wayne, left, and Charles W. Hart, Jr. address about 30 people at the Ville Platte Northside Civic Center on March 5. The DOJ representatives also met with Ville Platte Police and the Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Office later in the week to hear how the DOJ’s findings regarding practices used at the two departments. (Photo by Elizabeth West/Ville Platte Gazette)