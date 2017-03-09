St. Landry and Eunice chambers of commerce held a grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony for Washington State Bank’s branch location at 215 S. 2nd St., Eunice. Washington State Bank’s President and CEO, Sue Brignac cut the ribbon.

Grand opening, ribbon-cutting ceremony for Washington State Bank

Thu, 03/09/2017 - 6:44am Harlan Kirgan

