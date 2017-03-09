St. Landry and Eunice chambers of commerce held a grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony for Washington State Bank’s branch location at 215 S. 2nd St., Eunice. Washington State Bank’s President and CEO, Sue Brignac cut the ribbon. Grand opening, ribbon-cutting ceremony for Washington State Bank Thu, 03/09/2017 - 6:44am Harlan Kirgan PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news from The Eunice News. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today! Read more about Grand opening, ribbon-cutting ceremony for Washington State Bank Tags: Washington State Bank