Volunteers from LSUE work their along Park Avenue picking up litter Friday morning. Donna Baltakis, Keep Eunice Beautiful director, said 40 people picked up litter and 63 signed in for the third annual Leaders Against Litter held in Eunice. From left, are Heidi Pitre, Jacob George, Lynzi Trosclair, Layni Trosclair, Grace Courville and Patton Griffith, LSUE interim director of continuing education. (Photo by Harlan Kirgan)