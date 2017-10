THE POST-SIGNAL/Howie Dennis

The mail collection box in front of the Acadia Parish Public Library, the mailbox in front of the Crowley Police Department, the one in front of Dollar Tree, the mailbox in front of Tobacco Plus and the mailbox in front of Jaguar Energy have been recently closed. Three mailboxes remain open - one in front of Wal-Mart, one at First National Bank and one on the east side of the Crowley Court Circle.