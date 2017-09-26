Potential drop in school scores discussed at recent meeting

The anticipated school performance scores were discussed at the Evangeline Parish School Board’s meeting on Wednesday.

Currently the Evangeline Parish School District has six schools whose SPS gives them an A, four that are B schools, and one C school.

However, according to the school district’s superintendent, Darwan Lazard, the EPSB will need to prepare to see the current school scores in the parish “drastically change” when last year’s scores are released.

In the past, a school earned 100 points towards its SPS for a child that scored basic on the state standardized test. Now a school will only earn 70 points for each child that scores basic.

Lazard then shared just how much of an impact this is expected to have on a school’s SPS.

Lazard said, “Currently there are 15 percent of schools that are A’s and 28 percent of schools that are B’s. The prediction from the State is that there will only be two percent of schools that are A’s and nine percent of schools that are B’s when last year’s scores are released.”

This will mean that the State will go from having 43 percent of its schools being A’s and B’s to having 11 percent that are A’s and B’s.

To prepare for what could happen in terms of the school’s performance scores, the superintendent said, “I am going to work with our principals. We have a very capable supervisory staff and we are going to do what is necessary to help empower our teachers so that they can do as best as they can. And, of course we want our students to be well educated.”

During the meeting, the superintendent informed the board that due to the fact that the gymnasium floor at Mamou High is being repaired from flood damage, they will have to find somewhere for the Demons to play their high school basketball games this season.

At this time, the superintendent shared that they are “exploring their options,” and no decision has been made as to where the games will be played.