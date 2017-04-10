St. Landry Parish school employees attend conference

Members of the St. Landry Federation of Teachers attended the annual Louisiana Federation of Teachers Paraprofessional and School Related Personnel Conference, held on April 1 at the Baton Rouge Crowne Plaza Hotel. The annual PSRP Conference recognizes the contributions of school support staff. It includes professional development workshops, briefings on important legislative and educational issues, and awards to honor the achievements of members. Shown at the conference, from left, are Leona Vincent, Genita Williams, LFT President Larry Carter, SLFT President Janice Mason, LFT Field Representative Diane Roche, Denise Johnson and Glenda Joubert. (Submitted Photo courtesy of Louisiana Federation of Teachers)