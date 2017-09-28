2017 Iota Homecoming Court

SUBMITTED PHOTO

The young ladies selected for the Iota High School’s 2017 Homecoming Court are, front row from left, Teri Johnson, Alexis McFarlain, Karli Esthay and Lindsey Bogard. Standing in the center is Madison Oliver with Sadie Zaunbrecher standing behind her. In the back row are Isabel Fontenot, Kirstin Regan, Rhiannon Smith, Taylor Dupre, Gianna Cavallo and Allyson Klein. Iota will be playing their homecoming game against Mamou High School this Friday at 7 p.m at Bulldog Stadium.