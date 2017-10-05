23rd annual Germanfest in Roberts Cove this weekend

ROBERTS COVE - The 23rd annual Roberts Cove Germanfest will be held on the grounds of St. Leo IV Catholic Church Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 7 and 8.

Two activities of special interest are in the making for the museum this year at Germanfest:

1) St. Leo School Alumni Reunion; and

2) World War I Remembrance.

The Germanfest will also honor three original families who settled in Roberts Cove — the Arnold Joseph Janssen family, the Joseph Hubert Knipping family and the John Ferdinand Stamm Sr. family.

Activities will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, and from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Germanfest features traditional Roberts Cove German foods such as wurst (sausage), kartoffel (potatoes), sauerkraut, zucker platzchen (sugar cookies) and desserts; and also highlights German cultural activities, folklore, music, dancing, and other great food and drinks.

Music from the German bands Alpenmusikanten and Auf Geht's Band invites festival-goers to participate in their entertainment along with the Germanfest Folk Singers and German dancers. A delightful attraction will be Kinder Auftrit, a local children’s dancing and singing group

For more information on this year’s activities, contact Dr. Philip Fabacher at the Germanfest office at (337) 334-8354 or email the new Roberts Cove German Heritage Museum email address at info@rcghmuseun.com.