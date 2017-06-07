Acadia Parish School Board Support Persons of the Year recognized

Support Persons of the Year for 2017-2018 were recognized by the Acadia Parish School Board Monday night. On hand were, front row from left, David Lalande (board member), Kim Abshire (middle school Support Person of the Year for the parish), Sherard Joseph, Henritta Francis, Elgine “Jean” Menard, Edith LeJeune, Rebecca Adams, Peggy Brasseaux and Suzette Breaux (support persons); back row, school board members James Proctor, Milton Simar, James Higginbotham, Delo Hebert, Gene Daigle, Doug Lacombe and John Suire. (Photo by Crowley Post-Signal)