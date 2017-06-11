Eunice city attorney Vernon McManus goes over a file for property that is to go before the Board of Aldermen Tuesday. (Photo by Harlan Kirgan)

Aldermen turn eyes to neglected property

Sun, 06/11/2017 - 5:10am Harlan Kirgan

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news from The Eunice News. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!

Eunice Today

465 Aymond St.
Eunice, LA 70535
Phone: 337-457-3061
Fax: 337-457-3122

The Eunice News Copyright © 2017