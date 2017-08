Students from St. Edmund’s in Eunice went to the Louisiana State Arboretum to see the eclipse. Front, from left, are Emile Soileau, Hayden Bertrand, Jace Miller, and Layla Fontenot. Back row, from left, are Philippe Soileau, Henry Summerlin, Nathan Andrepont, Kaleb George, Reece Fontenot, and Dane Fontenot. (Photo by Tony Marks/Ville Platte Gazette)