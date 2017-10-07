Buddy Poppy Day set in Eunice

Eunice Mayor Scott Fontenot signed a proclamation on Thursday at the Eunice Municipal Complex in support of the annual Buddy Poppy Drive scheduled Oct. 14. There will be veterans and spouses at different locations around town selling the poppies and taking donations. Seated with Mayor Fontenot, center, from left, are Gene Young, judge advocate, and David Crader, sergeant at arms. Standing, in the first row, from left, are Alvin Wilson Sr. , vice commander; Auxiliary member Lort Veillon; Alderman Nootsie Sattler; Terry Matte, quartermaster; Auxiliary member Sharlene Fontenot; and Terry Fontenot, officer of the day. Standing, in the back, from left, are, Carroll Ortego, commander; Roger Veillon, chaplain; and Donald Estillette and Bobby Latiolais. (Submitted Photo)