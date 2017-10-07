Eunice Mayor Scott Fontenot signed a proclamation on Thursday at the Eunice Municipal Complex in support of the annual Buddy Poppy Drive scheduled Oct. 14. There will be veterans and spouses at different locations around town selling the poppies and taking donations. Seated with Mayor Fontenot, center, from left, are Gene Young, judge advocate, and David Crader, sergeant at arms. Standing, in the first row, from left, are Alvin Wilson Sr. , vice commander; Auxiliary member Lort Veillon; Alderman Nootsie Sattler; Terry Matte, quartermaster; Auxiliary member Sharlene Fontenot; and Terry Fontenot, officer of the day. Standing, in the back, from left, are, Carroll Ortego, commander; Roger Veillon, chaplain; and Donald Estillette and Bobby Latiolais. (Submitted Photo)

Buddy Poppy Day set in Eunice

Sat, 10/07/2017 - 5:56pm Harlan Kirgan

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news from The Eunice News. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!

Eunice Today

465 Aymond St.
Eunice, LA 70535
Phone: 337-457-3061
Fax: 337-457-3122

The Eunice News Copyright © 2017