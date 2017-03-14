Business law instructor Fred Davis, J.D., swears in Sarah Hebert, an accounting junior from Milton after she passed the Louisiana state notary exam. (Submitted Photo)

College of Business notary exam preparatory class yields record results

Tue, 03/14/2017 - 11:53am Harlan Kirgan

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news from The Eunice News. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!

Eunice Today

465 Aymond St.
Eunice, LA 70535
Phone: 337-457-3061
Fax: 337-457-3122

The Eunice News Copyright © 2017