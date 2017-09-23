Dr. Sammie W. Cosper, a former vice president for Academic Affairs at the University of Southwestern Louisiana who later served as the state’s higher education commissioner, died Sept. 19. He was 83. (Submitted Photo)

Cosper, former UL administrator, state higher education commissioner, dies

Sat, 09/23/2017 - 7:22am Harlan Kirgan

