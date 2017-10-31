Early voting returns to Eunice Friday

\St. Landry Parish voters for the second time in history have an opportunity to vote early in Eunice beginning Friday at the St. Landry Parish Clerk of Court’s Office on the second floor of the Eunice Municipal Complex.

The voting is for the Nov. 18 election, which includes a runoff for state treasurer between Derrick Edwards and John Schroder.

In Eunice, voting is from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday and Nov. 9 and Nov. 11.

Voting at the registrar’s office in Opelousas is scheduled Friday, Saturday and resumes Monday through Nov. 11, except for Nov. 10 when the offices at Eunice and Opelousas will be closed for Veterans Day.

Early voting also will be held at the Acadia Parish Registrar of Voters Office from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the office at 568 NW Circle Court, Crowley.

Voters may verify their current information by visiting the geauxvote.com, or call a registrar of voters office. In St. Landry Parish, the registrar’s office number is 337-948-0572. In Acadia Parish, the registrar’s number is 337-788-8841.

Proper identification for registering to vote is one of the following documents: a current Louisiana driver’s license or identification card, a birth certificate and/or a baptismal certificate.

Also on the ballot in St. Landry Parish is a runoff for District 3 Council member in Washington between Dallas Leger and Tonya Doucet. There are millage renewal elections in Road District 12 of Ward 2 and Road District 1 of Ward 3.

The deadline to request an absentee by mail ballot is Nov. 14 by 4:30 p.m. Voters can request an absentee by mail ballot online through our Voter Portal or in writing through your Registrar of Voters Office (other than military and overseas voters).

The deadline for a registrar of voters to receive a voted mail ballot is Nov. 17 by 4:30 p.m. (other than military and overseas voters).