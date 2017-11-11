Eunice Board heads for another Maple Avenue resolution

Eunice Mayor Scott Fontenot is seated at far end of the table on Thursday as Bill Thompson, code enforcement officer, stands and explains property issues to be placed on Tuesday’s Board of Aldermen’s agenda. Clockwise, from left, are Vernon McManus, city attorney; Jason Bertrand, alderman; Fontenot; Thompson; Fire Chief Mike Arnold; Jack Burson, alderman at-large; Connie Thibodeaux, alderwoman; and Police Chief Randy Fontenot. (Photo by Harlan Kirgan)