Eunice Chamber of Commerce Board

The Eunice Chamber of Commerce had its annual general membership meeting Tuesday at Ruby’s Restaurant and Courtyard and elected the following Board of Directors to serve three year terms, from left, Gabe Ortego, 2018 president-elect; and Board members Drake Aguillard, Ben Marcantel, Erika Fontenot, Don Mayeux and Jacob Bergeron. Not pictured is Board member Dale Soileau. (Submitted Photo)