From The Eunice News files

The following are from the August 1994 files of The Eunice News.

Lou Brown, secretary at St. Edmund Elementary, was presented the Employee of the Month award by the Eunice Rotary Club. Presenting the award were Rodney Sonnier, club president, and Myra Burson, club member and St. Edmund Elementary School principal.

A search for weapons at Eunice High School by police and faculty found no weapons. The principal, David Greer, said random checks would be conducted throughout the school year. Police Chief Charles Manuel said it was first time such as search had been conducted at the school.

A delegation from Louisiana visited the Congres Mondial D’Acadien at the University of Moncton in August. Eunice Mayor Curtis Joubert was among the participants along with Dr. Barry Ancelet, Kathleen Blanco of the Public Service Commission, Sen. Cecil Picard and Raymond Blanco, vice president of the University of Southwest Louisiana.

The Eunice Post Office was planning to celebrate 100 years of service to the community on Sept. 8.

Norma Doucet, a teacher at Glendale Elementary, was representing the school in the parish Teacher of the Year contest. She taught kindergarten and first grade.

Acadia Parish Sheriff Ken Goss was elected president of the Louisiana Sheriff’s Association at the group’s annual conference in New Orleans. He succeeded Orleans Parish Sheriff Charles Foti as the association president.

The official registration for 911 addresses had begun in Eunice. Crew members were going to house to house to obtain information about residents, telephone numbers and addresses.

Lynn LeJeune was advertising “... time for a change!” in a campaign for mayor.