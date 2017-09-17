Eunice Rotarians donate $20,000 to free health care clinic

The Eunice Rotary Club announced Wednesday that it is giving $20,000 to the Eunice Community Health Clinic. The presentation at the club’s meeting noted the money comes equally from its golf tournament and triathlon. From left, are Donnie Richard, club member; Glen Michaud, clinic board treasurer; Kathy Moore; Nickie Toups, club member; Alisha Ardoin Morein, clinic pharmacy technician; David Reed, club member; and Bob Fontenot, club president. (Photo by Harlan Kirgan)