As fiscal year begins, 31 new laws enacted

BATON ROUGE — Part of the policy yield from six lawmaking sessions held over the past 18 months came into view this past weekend when several new laws were enacted.

That included the official state budget, which weighs in at $28 billion and took effect on July 1, the start of the 2017-2018 fiscal year. It was the only measure enacted on Saturday from the week-long special session that was adjourned last month.

In all 31 news laws were added to the books on July 1, including three that were passed as bills by lawmakers during the 2016 regular session.

If you like to shop online then you’ll have an interest in an act from Speaker Pro Tem Walt Leger, D-New Orleans, that addresses the sales tax portion of your purchases, which are supposed to be paid but are often overlooked by individuals.

Online businesses must now inform consumers that they should be paying state sales taxes on their purchases. Retailers are also required to send an annual report to the Louisiana Revenue Department detailing all such transactions.

Another new law from 2016 that went into effect over the weekend comes from Sen. Beth Mizell, R-Franklinton. It mandates that all public schools teach cursive writing. Instruction is slated to begin for students in third grade and conclude in the 12th grade.

The vast majority of the new laws that were enacted on July 1 — 27 acts — are a result of this year’s regular session.

There were several policy trends that surfaced on the first day of the fiscal year, like local tourism revenue. The town of Jonesboro now has an avenue to collect a hotel occupancy tax, the West Feliciana Parish Tourist Commission was granted the authority to increase its hotel tax and Orleans Parish received approval to change the way it spends related dollars.

The Insurance Department can begin assessing $76,000 in new fees each year on certain adjusters and settlement providers. The Revenue Department, meanwhile, has to start adding enhanced safeguards in regard to the personal information of taxpayers, due to an act authored by Rep. Joe Marino, I-Gretna.

In the energy sector, the severance tax rate for inactive wells has been reduced, and eliminated in certain cases — a change in law sponsored by Rep. Stuart Bishop, R-Lafayette, that the Louisiana Oil and Gas Association calls a “tremendous step in the right direction.”

Also of interest to coastal areas will be new guidelines, drafted by Sen. Norby Chabert, R-Houma, which dedicates a certain portion of the dollars from the federal Gulf of Mexico Energy Security Act specifically to hurricane protection projects, as long as they are “consistent” with the state Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority’s master plan.

Many statewide officials running again

Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon and Agriculture and Forestry Commissioner Mike Strain will be coming your way on a ballot very soon.

That is, if you consider the fall of 2019 soon.

The two veteran politics told the audience gathered at the Louisiana Farm Bureau Annual Convention this past weekend that they would both seek re-election during the next statewide election cycle.

And they aren’t the only statewide elected officials getting ahead of the curve. Gov. John Bel Edwards has been saying since last year that he would seek re-election in 2019 and he has been aggressively fundraising.

Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser, in a recent interview, said he has the job he wants right now as well and intends to pursue it again.

Secretary of State Tom Schedler and Attorney General Jeff Landry have said much of the same, although Landry’s name continues to be tossed into news stories about potential candidates for governor.

The biggest question mark, of course, is hovering over the position of state treasurer, which is vacant. Voters will place someone into that job during this fall’s elections.

Temporary commissioner on the job

The Public Service Commission has a new member.

Former state Rep. Damon Baldone of Houma was sworn in last week after being appointed to the elected job by Gov. John Bel Edwards.

Baldone replaces former Commissioner Scott Angelle of Breaux Bridge, who received an appointment of his own this spring — from President Donald Trump to head up the federal agency that regulates offshore oil and gas drilling.

Angelle’s term was set to expire on Dec. 31, which now marks the end to Baldone’s temporary service.

Baldone could, however, choose to run for the District 2 seat permanently this fall. Qualifying for that contest begins July 12.

Political History: About the position of lieutenant governor...

The position of lieutenant governor was constitutionally created in 1845 as almost an afterthought to the birth of Louisiana’s original form of governance.

In fact, the state’s first 11 governors served without a lieutenant governor.

During that span, if a governor resigned or died, the line of succession called for the president of the Senate to take over. There were actually three Senate presidents who ascended to the governorship.

The first person ever elected lieutenant governor, though, was Trasimond Landry, a Democrat who took his oath in 1846 and served until 1850.

While four years might be huffed at today by modern politicians, Landry was the longest-serving lieutenant governor until the Civil War era. Landry was also the first Cajun lieutenant governor — his father was among the initial wave of Acadians that were deported by the British.

His walk-in family tomb is in Donaldsonville’s Ascension Catholic Cemetery and is highly regarding among history buffs. Listed on the National Register of Historic Places, it holds an astonishing 23 vaults, including the one that is the final resting place of the late lieutenant governor.

They Said It

“That’ll make this budget process look like Disneyland.”

—Appropriations Chairman Cameron Henry, R-Metairie, on the fiscal cliff shortfall to come, in the USA Today Network of Louisiana papers

“I’m not a lawyer. I’m a logger. There’s a big difference.”

—Rep. Jack McFarland, R-Jonesboro

