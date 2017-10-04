Flood-damaged SM museum to open Saturday

More than a year after the August 2016 flood damaged both the Acadian Memorial and the Cultural Heritage Museum on South Market Street, restoration work is now complete.

On Saturday, Oct. 7, at 10 a.m., the Cultural Heritage Museum will officially reopen. Earlier in the morning two waves of Tour du Teche paddlers will depart after a stopover. One group will leave at 7 a.m. and another at 9 from the Evangeline Oak Park area.

Following the reopening ceremony, at 11 a.m., Drs. Moriah and Elista Istre will present their new documentary film, First Cousins. The film explores the French-speaking heritage of Acadiana as well as the African, European and Canadian influences on the culture and music of the Cajun people.

Along with those events, those attending will be treated to one of Acadiana’s signature culinary traditions. Some of the best cooks in the area will compete in an okra cook-off. Samples of their specialties will be available. Food and craft vendors will line South New Market Street.

Scheduled festivities will begin at 9 a.m., judging of the okra cook-off will be at noon and winners will be announced at 1 p.m.

At 1:15, there will be a presentation by members of the Canadian Mi’kmaw Nation. Tribe member Christine Guidry Law will lecture about the culture and traditions of the Mi’kmaw. Law will speak in the Acadian Memorial.

Attendance to all activities will be free of charge. The museums will be open from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. For more information, call the St. Martinville tourism office at 394-2233 or email tourism@stmartinville.org.