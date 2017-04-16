Nancy Epting, Nickie Toups, Eunice Manor administrator; and Jim Epting are in Epting’s room at Eunice Manor’s Rehab to Home therapy unit. The Eptings left Wednesday for their journey back home to Virginia. (Photo by Myra Miller)

Frequent Eunice visitors stay a bit longer than planned

Sun, 04/16/2017 - 6:07am Harlan Kirgan

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news from The Eunice News. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!

Eunice Today

465 Aymond St.
Eunice, LA 70535
Phone: 337-457-3061
Fax: 337-457-3122

The Eunice News Copyright © 2017