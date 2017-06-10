Gavin Dupre Memorial Benefit is Sunday

A benefit is planned Sunday for the family of Gavin Dupre, 12, who died May 8 of accidental gun shot.

The benefit is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Northwest Community Center Pavilion, 651 Samuel Drive, Eunice.

The schedule includes a chance to vote for a variety of people to get a pie in their face. Votes are $1 the person with the most votes gets a pie in their face.

The candidates for the pie experience are Eunice Police Chief Randy Fontenot, Eunice Mayor Scott Fontenot, Eunice Alderman “Nootsie” Sattler, Eunice Fire Capt. Jeremy Faulkner, Eunice Junior High School Principal Dwanetta Scott, Eunice City Marshal Terry Darbonne, Fire District 4 Chief Harral Johnson, Fire District 6 Assistant Chief Eric Conde and Central Middle School Principal Ranolviaun Landry.

Votes can be made by calling Sherry Clark at 337-457-6526; Ben Fontenot, Mary Guillory or Angelique Young at 337-457-6586.

Eight officers and deputy marshals have volunteered to possibly be Tazed by a $5 vote. They are Officers Talya Monroe, Chase Godeaux, Joshua Courville; Detective Donald Conner; Lts. Jeremy Ivory and Michael Dunn; and Joey Peloquin and Kevin McFarlain of the City Marshal’s Office.

Votes can be made by calling Julie in police records at 337-457-6586 or Detective Stephanie Myers at 337-457-6593.

The schedule includes:

10 a.m. National athem.

10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Steve Miller Cajun Band.

11 a.m. Pie in the face.

1:30 p.m. Taser contest demonstration.

2 p.m. Live auction.

3:30 to 5 p.m. Music to be announced.

Children’s games will include dunking booth, train ride, balloon animals and face painting.

Food will include barbecue burgers, po-boys, pork steak sandwiches, pizza by the slice and baked goods.

The event is being coordinated by Mary Guillory, a Eunice Police officer, stated in a letter that both parents are members of the Police and fire departments “... and we feel it is imperative that we take care of ‘Two of our own.’”

The benefit is to help the family pay for final expenses and receive counseling.

There also may be a dunking booth.

For more information, call Sherry Clark at 337-457-6526 or Guillory at 337-305-0860.