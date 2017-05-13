Graduating from LSU Eunice with Magna Cum Laude honors are Rebecca Skains of Calhoun, associate of science Louisiana transfer concentration: biological; Heather Al-Alousi of Rayne, associate of science in radiologic technology; Lisa Deshotels of Ville Platte, associate of general studies; Ashley Fuselier of Eunice; associate in nursing; Candace Amos of Opelousas, associate of science Louisiana transfer concentration: biological; Brooke Alexandra Jones of Eunice, associate of general studies; and Heidi Pitre of Eunice, associate of science Louisiana transfer concentration: biological. Standing in the back with Dr. Rene Robichaux, vice chancellor for academic affairs are Dylan Reed of Eunice, associate of general studies and Associate of Arts Louisiana Transfer; Elizabeth Fontenot of Port Barre, associate of science Louisiana Transfer concentration: biological; Abigail Elizabeth Leonards of Crowley, associate of general studies; Jeannemarie Angelle of Arnaudville, associate of general studies; Taylor Eval of Eunice, associate of arts Louisiana transfer; Jessica Bertrand of Ville Platte, associate of science in criminal justice; Joshua Diaz of Franklin, associate of applied science in fire and emergency services; Benika Boast of Opelousas; associate of applied science in management and certificate of technical studies in human resources management; Derek Ardoin of Eunice, associate of general studies; Carli Esters of Pitkin, associate of general studies; Alexa Thibodeaux of Church Point, associate in nursing; Joseph Stringfellow of Crowley, associate of science Louisiana transfer concentration: biological; Layni Trosclair of Eunice, associate of science Louisiana Transfer concentration: biological; Allie Douglas of New Iberia, associate of science in radiologic technology; and Kitana Navarre of Crowley, associate of science in radiologic technology. Not pictured is Nikki Boudreaux of Iota, associate of general studies; Tanner Darbonne of Mamou, associate of general studies; Cameron Dupre of Eunice, associate of applied science in fire and emergency services; Micah McHugh of New Roads, associate of arts Louisiana transfer; and Chelsey Sanders of Eunice, associate of science in radiologic technology. Graduates with a grade-point average 3.5-3.799 receive Magna Cum Laude honors.