Graduating from LSU Eunice with Summa Cum Laude honors are Sarah Brignac of Washington, associate of general studies; Casey Allen of Eunice, associate of general studies; Molly Wilson of Heflin, associate of general Studies; Natalie Duos of Eunice, associate of science Louisiana transfer concentration: biological; and Emily Navarre of Iota, associate of science Louisiana transfer concentration: biological. Standing are Dr. Kayla Fontenot, the commencement speaker; Brittany Wedlock of Ville Platte, associate of general studies; Benjamin Maddie of Marksville, associate of science in criminal justice; Pierre DeRouen of Eunice, associate of science Louisiana Transfer concentration: biological; Briley LeBouef of Eunice, associate of science in radiologic technology; and Dr. Renee Robichaux, vice chancellor for academic affairs. Not pictured are Conner Bates of Houma, associate of general studies; Lane Bazar of Krotz Springs, associate of science Louisiana transfer concentration: biological; Monica Daigle of Eunice, certificate of technical studies: administrative technology specialist; Luke Pourciau of Livonia, associate of science in criminal justice; James Tarrance of Farmerville, associate of applied science in fire and emergency services; and Lauren Vidrine of Eunice, associate of arts Louisiana transfer concentration: Humanities. Graduates with a grade-point average 3.8-4.0 receive Summa Cum Laude honors.