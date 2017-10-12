From left, Crowley Chamber of Commerce President Amy Thibodeaux, U.S. Rep. Clay Higgins and State Rep. John Stefanski at the Rice Palace. (Photo by Howie Dennis/Crowley Post-Signal) House tax bill exempts first $24,000, Higgins says Thu, 10/12/2017 - 11:40am Harlan Kirgan PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news from The Eunice News. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today! Read more about House tax bill exempts first $24,000, Higgins says Tags: Third District Representative Clay Higgins