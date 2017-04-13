This 3-year-old pit bull was severely injured in what the Humane Society of Louisiana believes was a dog-dragging incident. (Submitted Photo) The injuries to a 3-year-old pit bull are seen in this photo. (Submitted Photo) Information sought about dog-dragging Thu, 04/13/2017 - 12:32pm Harlan Kirgan PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news from The Eunice News. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today! Read more about Information sought about dog-dragging Tags: Humane Society of Louisiana