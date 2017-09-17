Kent Brown has been chosen as the 2017 Farmer of the Year by the International Rice Festival, according to Suzy Webb, festival president. This year’s festival dates are Oct. 19 to 22. Kent Brown is Rice Festival Rice Farmer of the Year Sun, 09/17/2017 - 4:33pm Harlan Kirgan PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news from The Eunice News. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today! Read more about Kent Brown is Rice Festival Rice Farmer of the Year Tags: INTERNATIONAL RICE FESTIVAL