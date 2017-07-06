From left, Rep. Jean-Paul Coussan, One Acadiana Chairman Frank Neuner, Sen. Eric Lafleur, Rep. Stuart Bishop take part in the legislative recap held by One Acadiana. (Photo by Shaun Hearen/Abbeville Meridional) Legislators look to ‘fiscal cliff’ Thu, 07/06/2017 - 5:09am Harlan Kirgan PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news from The Eunice News. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today! Read more about Legislators look to ‘fiscal cliff’ Tags: Louisiana Legislature