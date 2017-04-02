Sen. Dan “Blade” Morrish speaks as, from left, Rep. Phillip DeVillier, District 41; Rep. John Stefanski, District 42; and Amy Thibodeaux, Crowley Chamber of Commerce president and CEO. Legislators questioned on their ideas Sun, 04/02/2017 - 12:24pm Harlan Kirgan PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news from The Eunice News. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today! Read more about Legislators questioned on their ideas Tags: Louisiana Legislature