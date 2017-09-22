Students and Louisiana French speakers discuss possible uses for the former St. Luke Hospital building. (Submitted Photo)

LSU College of Design lends help to St. Luke project

Fri, 09/22/2017 - 5:06am Harlan Kirgan

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news from The Eunice News. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!

Eunice Today

465 Aymond St.
Eunice, LA 70535
Phone: 337-457-3061
Fax: 337-457-3122

The Eunice News Copyright © 2017