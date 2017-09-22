Students and Louisiana French speakers discuss possible uses for the former St. Luke Hospital building. (Submitted Photo) LSU College of Design lends help to St. Luke project Fri, 09/22/2017 - 5:06am Harlan Kirgan PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news from The Eunice News. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today! Read more about LSU College of Design lends help to St. Luke project Tags: St. Luke Community HospitalLSU College of Design