LSU study underscores regional economic costs of coastal land loss Thu, 03/23/2017 - 1:36pm Harlan Kirgan PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news from The Eunice News. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today! Read more about LSU study underscores regional economic costs of coastal land loss Tags: LSU Economics & Policy Research GroupRegional Impacts of Coastal Land Loss and Louisiana’s Opportunity for GrowthE. J. Ourso College of Business