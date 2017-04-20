LSUE signs 2+2 agreement with Northwestern in criminal justice

Northwestern State University’s Acting President Dr. Chris Maggio and LSU Eunice Chancellor Kimberly Russell sign agreements creating a 2+2 program between the two schools in criminal justice and unified public safety administration. With Maggio and Russell, from left, are Dr. Joe Morris, head of the NSU Department of Criminal Justice; Shirley Snyder, NSU criminal justice instructor; Jack Atherton, UPSA coordinator, and Dr. Douglas Narby, head of the LSUE Division of Liberal Arts. (Submitted Photo courtesy of LSUE)