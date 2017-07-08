New bridge celebrated in Swords

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held on July 1 to mark the completion of a new bridge on Joe W Road, also designated the Mathias Guillory Memorial Roadway, in the Swords community. The concrete bridge was completed with state Department of Transportation and Development and federal bridge replacement program funding totaling about $400,000. Cutting the ribbon was Julien Morris Guillory, 85, the only surviving child of Mathias Guillory, accompanied by other family members. Also in attendance was St. Landry Parish President Bill Fontenot and Council member Timmy Lejeune. (Photo courtesy of St. Landry Parish Government)