Construction was continuing at the new terminal for the Eunice airport. The contracted completion date for the 1,200-square-foot building is July 15, according to Drew Miller, airport manager. The building along with drainage and parking lot work is being paid for with a $335,900 state Department of Transportation and Development aviation grant, he said. The building will replace a portable building that has frequently flooded. (Photo by Harlan Kirgan)
New terminal building at the Eunice airport
Thu, 06/22/2017 - 6:24am Harlan Kirgan