Pictured here is retired Airborne Infantry First Sergeant from the U. S. Army Charles Perdices. He was elected commander of the Mamou American Legion last year and has brought back the Veterans Day celebration. (Photo courtesy of Charles Perdices) Parachuting into tradition Fri, 11/03/2017 - 5:29am Harlan Kirgan PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news from The Eunice News. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today! Read more about Parachuting into tradition