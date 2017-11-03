Pictured here is retired Airborne Infantry First Sergeant from the U. S. Army Charles Perdices. He was elected commander of the Mamou American Legion last year and has brought back the Veterans Day celebration. (Photo courtesy of Charles Perdices)

Parachuting into tradition

Fri, 11/03/2017 - 5:29am Harlan Kirgan

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news from The Eunice News. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!

Eunice Today

465 Aymond St.
Eunice, LA 70535
Phone: 337-457-3061
Fax: 337-457-3122

The Eunice News Copyright © 2017